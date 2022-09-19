Traffic delays expected as S Loop 289 closes for repairs

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Transportation will be closing off a portion of S Loop 289 for pavement repairs, according to a release.

The construction will begin at 9 a.m. today. TxDOT did not state how long the construction would last.

Eastbound and southbound lanes at the Slide Road bridge will be closed briefly.

Traffic on the Loop will be diverted onto the Frontage Road at the Slide Road exit.

Motorists are asked to take alternate routes or allot extra travel time.

