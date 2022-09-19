Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so far this season, according to the school’s athletic and activities director.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By 10/11 NOW and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) – A school district in Nebraska made the decision to cancel the remaining varsity football games at one high school scheduled for the 2022 season.

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the Lincoln Northwest High School varsity football team has experienced so far this season, according to the school’s athletic and activities director.

The school district said 20% of the team is out for various illnesses and injuries that either limit or prohibit an athlete’s ability to return to the team in the immediate future. There is an unclear timeline for a possible return to play.

“Out of an abundance of caution and with student safety as our focus, we’ve decided to forfeit the remainder of the Northwest varsity football games,” the school’s athletic and activities director JJ Toczek said.

Of the 60 students remaining on the roster, 36 are freshmen, 12 are sophomores and 12 are juniors, KOLN reports. Only a few of the Northwest players have any varsity experience, and even more have never played organized football prior to this year.

“We want our student-athletes to be safe and have a positive experience on and off the field to help them build their passion for the game,” Toczek said. “Our players will still be able to compete in junior varsity, reserve and freshmen competitions to build their experience as a team and players’ skills for future years.”

Copyright 2022 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryce Ramirez, Texas Tech
Texas Tech provides update on linebacker Bryce Ramirez
Lee McKine Jr., 31
1 in custody, charged with murder in Saturday morning shooting
On Saturday afternoon, family members of Blue Wade Dorman reported to the Hockley County...
Missing Hockley Co. man found safe in New Mexico
34th and University Crash on Sept. 18
Traffic disrupted by 2-vehicle crash at 34th & University
Police say the suspect forced his way into a house in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he got into a...
Homeowner kills intruder who attacked him, police say

Latest News

A man walks on a road flooded by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico, on Sunday.
Fiona slams Dominican Republic after pounding Puerto Rico
FILE - Rapper Mystikal performs during the Legends of Southern Hip Hop Tour at the Fox Theatre...
Rapper Mystikal pleads not guilty to rape, drug charges
A strong earthquake shakes central Mexico. There’s no immediate word on damage.
Strong earthquake shakes Mexico
A Muleshoe man died after another vehicle crashed into his, causing a rollover.
Muleshoe man dies in Sunday evening rollover
FILE - Sherri Papini of Redding leaves the federal courthouse accompanied by her attorney,...
California woman gets 18 months for kidnapping hoax