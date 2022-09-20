6 vehicle crash, 5 injured in Ector Co.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Officers with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a six-vehicle crash that left five people injured on Interstate 20 in Ector County.

The call came in at approximately 4:50 p.m. A truck tractor was traveling eastbound on IH-20 near the 104 mile marker when it hit an eastbound vehicle from behind. The truck tractor then veered into the median where it crossed over the barrier and onto the westbound lanes. The truck then crashed into a westbound vehicle causing a four-vehicle chain-reaction crash, according to a release by the Texas DPS.

Five people were transported to Medical Center Hospital. Two were in critical condition.

The westbound and eastbound lanes of IH-20 were shut down with traffic diverted while the scene was cleared. The highway was eventually reopened for traffic at 8:00 p.m.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

