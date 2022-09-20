Cold front brings slight break from 90-degree temps

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another sunny and very warm day for the South Plains. Afternoon temps ranged from the upper 80s in Muleshoe to around 90 degrees in Lubbock. However, it was in the mid-90s in Childress south to Snyder while temperatures were in the low 90s in the Plains to Seminole region.

Wednesday will bring a repeat of today’s weather with plenty of sunshine, some clouds, and the temperatures for the area should be about the same.

Changes will occur on Thursday as a weak cold front moves south in the South Plains. That front will bring some northerly winds, a few clouds, and result in cooler temps for all communities. I expect afternoon highs to remain in the mid-80s in Lubbock and remain around the 90-degree mark in the southern counties. The panhandle to northern communities will stay in the low to mid-80s.

It’s a weak front so temperatures will rebound on Friday and Saturday to the 90-degree mark and it will remain mostly sunny.

