Cold fronts ahead, but more heat too

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two cold fronts have roles in our current 7 Day Forecast, which takes us through early next week. In this post, I cover the temperature changes we expect.

In the near term, today and tomorrow, there will be a few clouds but the days will be mostly sunny. The breeze we’ve experienced recent days returns, generally southerly at about 10 to 20 mph.

Temperatures will be similar to yesterday, peaking from the upper 80s in the far northwestern viewing area to the mid-90s across the east. That’s about five to ten above the average.

The first of the two cold fronts is expected Thursday morning. While areas to the north of us will see a dramatic drop in temperature, our drop will be minimal.

Thursday’s highs will range from the mid-80s in the northwest to the low 90s in the east. It is possible that our southeastern communities will still see highs in the mid-90s.

Lubbock will rebound to about 90 degrees Friday. A mostly sunny and somewhat breezy day.

Saturday may end up as the hottest day of this week, and next. Lubbock-area highs are likely to hit the low 90s, perhaps the mid-90s. Hot for Game Day.

Then the second of the two cold fronts comes into play. Its arrival is anticipated Saturday night or early Sunday. It will bring a moderate drop in temperatures, and it may bring some brief light rain to the area.

Highs Sunday will range from the upper 70s in the northwest to the upper-80s in the southeast. Highs Monday will be a little cooler.

Following the front, our mornings will get at least a little chilly. Lows in the 50s are likely Monday through Wednesday of next week.

It's a chance to win $5,000! Get the contest details and how you can enter in the Contest section at kcbd.com/weather. (KCBD First Alert)

$5,000 First Freeze Contest

It’s a chance to win $5,000! Get the contest details and how you can enter in the Contest section at kcbd.com/weather.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.