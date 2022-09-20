Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Community questions proposed Tech student complex

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tech Terrace residents attended a community meeting hosted by Councilman Mark McBrayer to protest a proposed zoning change in the Tech Terrace neighborhood.

The proposal includes re-zoning properties on the south side of 19th street by Akron and Boston Avenues, including Godbold Center and Cafe J, to make way for a 750-bed student complex and parking garage.

Among the battery of questions, residents voiced their concerns about the traffic this addition would bring, its “fit” in the neighborhood, and the question of convenience for students being forced to drive to campus versus walking as many of them currently do. One attendee compared the proposed complex to a structure that would be found in a Soviet bloc nation.

Earlier this month, Lubbock’s planning and zoning commission put off a vote on the zoning change for this area. It will now deliberate the rezoning request next month.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryce Ramirez, Texas Tech
Texas Tech provides update on linebacker Bryce Ramirez
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Lee McKine Jr., 31
1 in custody, charged with murder in Saturday morning shooting
Crane hits transmission line North I-27 and Loop 289
Power restored to 6,263 customers after crane hits transmission line
The Wichita Falls Police Department said they responded to three separate fentanyl-related...
13-year-old dies from suspected fentanyl overdose, police say

Latest News

First Alert Weather Forecast - 10pm
First Alert Weather Forecast - 10pm
Residents protest proposed zoning change
Tech Terrace residents protested a proposed zoning change to make way for a student complex
he Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office is onscene investigating the cause of a fire Monday night at...
Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating Monday Night Fire at Garden and Arts Center
Fire at the Lubbock Garden and Arts Center
The Lubbock Fire Marshall's Office is investigating a fire that occurred at the Garden and Arts Center