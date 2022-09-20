Community questions proposed Tech student complex

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tech Terrace residents attended a community meeting hosted by Councilman Mark McBrayer to protest a proposed zoning change in the Tech Terrace neighborhood.

The proposal includes re-zoning properties on the south side of 19th street by Akron and Boston Avenues, including Godbold Center and Cafe J, to make way for a 750-bed student complex and parking garage.

Among the battery of questions, residents voiced their concerns about the traffic this addition would bring, its “fit” in the neighborhood, and the question of convenience for students being forced to drive to campus versus walking as many of them currently do. One attendee compared the proposed complex to a structure that would be found in a Soviet bloc nation.

Earlier this month, Lubbock’s planning and zoning commission put off a vote on the zoning change for this area. It will now deliberate the rezoning request next month.

