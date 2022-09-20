Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Nova

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Nova, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She’s a 2-year-old pit mix who was found roaming the street for weeks.

Nova loves other dogs and is good with all humans as well. She is outgoing, sweet, loving and likes treats. Nova is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Adam.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Crane hits transmission line North I-27 and Loop 289
Power restored to 6,263 customers after crane hits transmission line
The Wichita Falls Police Department said they responded to three separate fentanyl-related...
13-year-old dies from suspected fentanyl overdose, police say
A Muleshoe man died after another vehicle crashed into his, causing a rollover.
Muleshoe man dies in Sunday evening rollover
Bryce Ramirez, Texas Tech
Texas Tech provides update on linebacker Bryce Ramirez

Latest News

Meet Nova! She's a 2-year-old pit mix who was found roaming the street for weeks.
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Nova
Meet Adam! KCBD's Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Adam
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Adam
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Adam
Meet Jelly Fish! She’s a 4-year-old pit/lab mix who’s been at the shelter for about two and a...
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jelly Fish