KCBD’s Sharon Maines recognized at Lubbock City Council

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock has recognized KCBD NewsChannel 11′s Sharon Maines for her contributions to the city.

Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne commemorated Sharon’s upcoming retirement at a special ceremony Wednesday afternoon in the City Council chambers at Citizens Tower.

HE admired her dedication since she first debuted on air in 1974.

She has spent the past 27 years anchoring Daybreak Today.

The City Council thanked Sharon for her service, her passion, and dedication to Lubbock.

You can still see Sharon on Daybreak Today every weekday morning from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m. until her last day, which is Friday, September 30, 2022.

Sharon Maines - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Sharon (Hibner) Maines began her television career her sophomore year at Texas Tech University in Lubbock.

