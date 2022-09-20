Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Law enforcement investigating shooting at Tri-State Fair

Shooting at the Tri-State Fair
Shooting at the Tri-State Fair(KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Law enforcement are investigating a shooting at the Tri-State Fair.

The Potter County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a shooting took place at the Tri-State Fair tonight.

Police say an officer was shot.

A suspect is in police custody.

A witness who said they were nearby when the shooting happened described it as “pure chaos.”

Several vehicles in the area were hit by bullets.

The scene is still active at this time.

Shooting at the Tri-State Fair
Shooting at the Tri-State Fair(KFDA)
Shooting at the Tri-State Fair
Shooting at the Tri-State Fair(KFDA)
Shooting at the Tri-State Fair
Shooting at the Tri-State Fair(KFDA)

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Crane hits transmission line North I-27 and Loop 289
Power restored to 6,263 customers after crane hits transmission line
The Wichita Falls Police Department said they responded to three separate fentanyl-related...
13-year-old dies from suspected fentanyl overdose, police say
A Muleshoe man died after another vehicle crashed into his, causing a rollover.
Muleshoe man dies in Sunday evening rollover
Bryce Ramirez, Texas Tech
Texas Tech provides update on linebacker Bryce Ramirez

Latest News

First Alert Weather Forecast - 10pm
First Alert Weather Forecast - 10pm
Residents protest proposed zoning change
Community questions proposed Tech student complex
Residents protest proposed zoning change
Tech Terrace residents protested a proposed zoning change to make way for a student complex
he Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office is onscene investigating the cause of a fire Monday night at...
Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating Monday Night Fire at Garden and Arts Center