Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating Monday Night Fire at Garden and Arts Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office is onscene investigating the cause of a fire Monday night at the City of Lubbock Garden and Arts Center (GAC), located at 4215 University Avenue. Lubbock Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene, and quickly extinguished the fire, after the initial call came in at 6:53 p.m. LFR says the damage is mostly to the exterior of the building.

The GAC was closed at the time of the fire, so no one was injured.

The Fire Marshal’s Office will release a cause of the fire once it completes its investigation.

