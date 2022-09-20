Local Listings
Lubbock Hotel Motel Association Rebrands to Lubbock Hotel & Tourism Association

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Hotel Motel Association (LHMA) is excited to announce it has rebranded as the Lubbock Hotel & Tourism Association. The new association will extend membership, advocacy, and support to include all of tourism – hospitality, transportation, local attractions, and entertainment.

In their first event with newly elected President, Matt Teck, the Association also unveiled its new mission statement.

The Lubbock Hotel & Tourism Association exists to promote and advocate Lubbock tourism and serves as a catalyst for positive social and economic vitality through educational programming, civic advocacy, and networking opportunities.

The new name comes after the Board of Directors sought feedback from current and previous members. The Association’s efforts will include education programming focused on operational excellence, sales and marketing, career advancement, and more. The Association will also represent the voice of its membership to local residents and businesses as well as civic, corporate, and/or elected leadership.

“From scripture to corporate brands, we see renewed vision communicated with a new image,” said Matt Teck, Vice President of Sales & Revenue Strategy at TAJ Hospitality Management. “We are excited to help drive job creation, small business success, community revitalization, improved quality of life, and pride in Lubbock by strengthening Lubbock tourism.”

About Lubbock Hotel & Tourism Association

The Lubbock Hotel & Tourism Association (LHTA) is a group of industry leaders dedicated to our Lubbock tourism. The LHTA works closely with the Texas Hotel and Lodging Association, the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, the Lubbock Convention and Visitors Bureau, and the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance. For membership inquiries, please contact Kristin Murray at lubbockhma@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the Lubbock Hotel & Tourism Association

