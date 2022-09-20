Lubbock man sentenced 40 years for 2018 murder of Matthew Pickett

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Trayvion Deshawn Caro, 23, has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of 30-year-old Matthew Pickett.

On March 9, 2018, police were called to the 1300 block of 65th Drive just before 8 p.m. for a report of criminal mischief.

Officers were flagged down by members of Pickett’s family and found him shot.

The arrest warrant for Caro states that the “video camera over the front door depicts in high definition, the murder of Matthew Pickett.”

The warrant says Pickett was dog-sitting for his family members and was inside their apartment. The video shows Moore come and go from the apartment, and a few minutes later Caro arrives and goes into the apartment. “Several minutes later, an explosion out of the front window is captured on the camera. This would be the bullet that was fired from Matthew’s apartment and struck the upstairs window,” said an officer in a police report. Caro is then seen leaving the apartment and running from the scene.

Caro has been in the Lubbock County Detention Center for 1,462 days and will get jail credit for the time he has already served.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.