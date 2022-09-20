Man charged with aggravated assault against disabled girlfriend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Richard Ford of Lubbock was charged with injury to a disabled individual by a Grand Jury after striking his girlfriend during a domestic dispute on July 7 of this year.

According to the police report, LPD responded to the 2500 block of 33rd street in reference to an open 911 line where a female and a male could be heard fighting.

Officers first made contact with a group of people who were moving into a neighboring residence before arriving at the correct residence. Officers knocked on the door and made contact with the victim who was in a wheelchair and appeared to have been recently crying.

When the victim first opened the door they observed a bruise just under her right eye. The officers asked what happened to her and she said she sustained a bruise from an earlier incident. The victim allegedly told officers that if Ford had known she called 911 he would kill her.

The officers proceeded through the house and made contact with Ford in the backyard. The officers asked Ford when the last time an argument became physical and he couldn’t give them a straight answer. They asked how the victim had gotten a bruise near her eye and Ford told them that she had fallen down a set of steps that lead to a deck that surrounds their above-ground pool. The officers instructed Ford to show them the spot where she fell. Upon seeing the area where she fell, they noted the ground was relatively flat. Ford informed them that he was not outside when she fell but insisted that she must have hit her eye on something.

According to the report, Ford would consistently change the subject to deflect from answering any of their proceeding questions.

The officers then spoke to the victim and asked her to describe the earlier incident that left her with a bruise. The victim stated that she was laying in bed with her cat when Ford entered their bedroom and became agitated that the cat was on the bed. An argument ensued which eventually escalated to Ford swiping multiple items off of her nightstand before he grabbed a plate and threw it at her, striking her just below her eye.

Considering her compromised physical state due to being in a wheelchair, her unwillingness to call 911 for fear of being assaulted by Ford, and the prior incident, the officers placed Ford under arrest so as to avoid any future domestic issues.

Richard Ford was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center without incident.

On Tuesday, September 20, a Grand Jury charged Ford with injury to a disabled individual. A trial date has not been set at this time.

