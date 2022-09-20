Local Listings
Man pleads guilty to manslaughter charge from 1998

41-year-old Gabriel Lopez (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One man who was arrested in the 1998 murder of 26-year-old Jessie Ordonez pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge Tuesday.

Gabriel Lopez received seven years in prison and will get 1,189 days jail credit. Lopez still has cases pending in Idaho.

Investigators determined Ordonez was severely beaten to death during a fight with two other men at New Year’s Eve party at a home in the 2400 block of 3rd Street.

Lee Lopez and Gabriel Lopez had been identified as suspects in the death but a Grand Jury failed to indict the brothers on manslaughter charges back in 2007.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Grand jury indicts man on charge of manslaughter from 1998

