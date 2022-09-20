Man pleads guilty to manslaughter charge from 1998

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One man who was arrested in the 1998 murder of 26-year-old Jessie Ordonez pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge Tuesday.

Gabriel Lopez received seven years in prison and will get 1,189 days jail credit. Lopez still has cases pending in Idaho.

Investigators determined Ordonez was severely beaten to death during a fight with two other men at New Year’s Eve party at a home in the 2400 block of 3rd Street.

Lee Lopez and Gabriel Lopez had been identified as suspects in the death but a Grand Jury failed to indict the brothers on manslaughter charges back in 2007.

