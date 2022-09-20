Roswell car crash kill three

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three people died in an early morning car crash in Roswell, New Mexico on Sunday, September 18.

According to a post made by the Roswell Police Department, at approximately 2:25 a.m., a Dodge Challenger driven by Felipe Villa Espinoza, 27, was allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed in the northbound lanes of Main Street. A Lexus, being driven by David Jonathan Avina 32, was traveling southbound and began to turn left onto Linda Vista when the Lexus was struck by the Challenger from a wrong and unexpected direction as it crossed the northbound lane.

The crash sent the Lexus into the base of a tree a short distance away from the intersection and the Challenger came to a stop farther south on Main Street. Both cars caught fire but were extinguished by the Roswell Fire Department who arrived only minutes after the crash.

The passenger in the Lexus, Tyler D. Armstrong, 29, was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. All three people died at the scene of the crash.

Roswell PD has initiated an investigation into the crash to determine additional aspects and factors of the crash.

