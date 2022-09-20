Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Roswell car crash kill three

Roswell Police Department Logo
Roswell Police Department Logo(RPD Facebook)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three people died in an early morning car crash in Roswell, New Mexico on Sunday, September 18.

According to a post made by the Roswell Police Department, at approximately 2:25 a.m., a Dodge Challenger driven by Felipe Villa Espinoza, 27, was allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed in the northbound lanes of Main Street. A Lexus, being driven by David Jonathan Avina 32, was traveling southbound and began to turn left onto Linda Vista when the Lexus was struck by the Challenger from a wrong and unexpected direction as it crossed the northbound lane.

The crash sent the Lexus into the base of a tree a short distance away from the intersection and the Challenger came to a stop farther south on Main Street. Both cars caught fire but were extinguished by the Roswell Fire Department who arrived only minutes after the crash.

The passenger in the Lexus, Tyler D. Armstrong, 29, was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. All three people died at the scene of the crash.

Roswell PD has initiated an investigation into the crash to determine additional aspects and factors of the crash.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryce Ramirez, Texas Tech
Texas Tech provides update on linebacker Bryce Ramirez
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Lee McKine Jr., 31
1 in custody, charged with murder in Saturday morning shooting
Crane hits transmission line North I-27 and Loop 289
Power restored to 6,263 customers after crane hits transmission line
The Wichita Falls Police Department said they responded to three separate fentanyl-related...
13-year-old dies from suspected fentanyl overdose, police say

Latest News

The Lubbock Hotel Motel Association (LHMA) is excited to announce it has rebranded as the...
Lubbock Hotel Motel Association Rebrands to Lubbock Hotel & Tourism Association
First Alert Weather Forecast - 6pm
First Alert Weather Forecast - 6pm
City pools in Lubbock are closed for the season. Work will soon start to turn three of the...
Work underway to transition most of Lubbock’s public pools into splash pads
The City of Lubbock is making the transition from pools to splash pads
The City of Lubbock is making the transition from pools to splash pads