Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Space Force releases official song

The U.S. Space Force's official song was unveiled at a conference in Maryland Tuesday. (DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Every other branch of the U.S. military has its own official song, and now the newest branch has one too.

The U.S. Space Force was created in 2019, and the force’s official song was unveiled at a conference Tuesday in Maryland.

The song, titled “Semper Supra,” was written and composed by a former member of the U.S. Air Force and a former member of the U.S. Coast Guard.

Here are the lyrics:

“We’re the mighty watchful eye,

Guardians beyond the blue,

The invisible front line,

Warfighters brave and true.

Boldly reaching into space,

There’s no limit to our sky.

Standing guard both night and day,

We’re the Space Force from on high.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Crane hits transmission line North I-27 and Loop 289
Power restored to 6,263 customers after crane hits transmission line
The Wichita Falls Police Department said they responded to three separate fentanyl-related...
13-year-old dies from suspected fentanyl overdose, police say
A Muleshoe man died after another vehicle crashed into his, causing a rollover.
Muleshoe man dies in Sunday evening rollover
Bryce Ramirez, Texas Tech
Texas Tech provides update on linebacker Bryce Ramirez

Latest News

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called out the many troubles facing the world.
‘Our world is in peril’: At UN, leaders push for solutions
Hurricane Fiona rips through Puerto Rico, causing power outages.
Fiona wallops Turks and Caicos, Puerto Rico still stunned
Katherine Carrillo, 20, has been charged by a Lubbock Grand Jury with endangering a child...
3 charged with endangering a child
Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
GRAPHIC: 4 Ukrainian separatist regions plan votes to join Russia
FILE – The NTSB, which has no regulatory authority and can only ask other agencies to act, said...
NTSB wants all new vehicles to check drivers for alcohol use