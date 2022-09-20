Three Freckled Farm Girls community center opens in Shallowater

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three Freckled Farm Girls (TFFG) is a new community center Shallowater and is open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The center held its grand opening on Monday. It is owned by Janna Henry, a well-known Shallowater resident. For the past three months, Henry has been transforming the building.

“So I was the middle of three redheaded freckle-faced farm girls. And both of my sisters passed away. And I’m the only one left,” Henry said.

She chose the name of the community center to honor her two sisters. She wanted to open the community center because there is no place like it in Shallowater.

“We don’t have a place for people to come and have coffee, play dominoes cards, we don’t have anything like that here,” Henry said. “And so I just had the opportunity to open this up.”

Since May, she has invested hard work and money into the center.

“And we have hauled off about 72,000 pounds of trash so far, about 52,000 pounds of metal recycled,” Henry said.

They finalized buying the building on her birthday. She said she knew it was a sign to continue with the project after that.

“When my friend and realtor Tammy said how would you like to close on May the 10th,” Henry said. “I just thought this is meant to be this is the perfect thing.”

The center is for everyone. There are sewing classes, arts and crafts classes and so much more during the week. Henry’s longtime friend, Aubrey Baker, said she is so proud of Janna.

“It shows in the community center, and it shows and all the things that she does, you know, she’s doing this out of the graciousness of her heart,” Baker said.

Henry and her husband are always trying to improve their community by doing things like this.

“They’re just wonderful, wonderful people. They’ve done so much for the community. The kids adore them,” Baker said. “They’re like shallow water grandparents to all the kids in the community.”

The center is already bringing the community together; that is all Henry could have asked for.

“I’ve lived here my whole life and there’s just, you know, I just want this to be a place of memories for people just to make memories,” Henry said.

For more information about Three Freckled Farm Girls visit their Facebook here.

