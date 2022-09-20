Tuesday morning top stories: Residents question proposed Tech student complex

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Residents protest student housing proposal

A proposed student housing and parking garage is expected to be built on the south side of 19th Street between Akron and Boston

The city zoning board will consider the proposal to tear down the Godbold Center

Read more here: Community questions proposed Tech student complex

Lubbock Garden and Arts Center fire

The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire last night at the Garden and Arts Center near 44th and University

Firefighters quickly put out the flames so most of the damage was contained to the outside of the building

More here: Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating Monday Night Fire at Garden and Arts Center

Deputy, firefighter injured in shooting in Amarillo

A Potter County Deputy, a firefighter and a bystander were injured in a shooting Monday night at the Tri-State Fair in Amarillo

Deputies returned fire, hitting the suspect, who is also in the hospital

Details here: Gunman shoots 3 at Texas fair before being shot by deputies

Migrant luring investigation

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating whether migrants from Texas were flown to Martha’s Vineyard under false pretenses

The San Antonio Sheriff said migrants were “lured” from a Texas resource center with promises of work

Follow the latest here: Bexar County sheriff launches investigation into Florida flying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard

