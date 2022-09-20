Local Listings
Tuesday morning top stories: Residents question proposed Tech student complex

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Residents protest student housing proposal

  • A proposed student housing and parking garage is expected to be built on the south side of 19th Street between Akron and Boston
  • The city zoning board will consider the proposal to tear down the Godbold Center
  • Read more here: Community questions proposed Tech student complex

Lubbock Garden and Arts Center fire

Deputy, firefighter injured in shooting in Amarillo

Migrant luring investigation

