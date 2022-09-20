Varsity Bookstore to close by the end of 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After more than 80 years serving Texas Tech and the Lubbock community, Varsity Bookstore announced Tuesday it will be closing by the end of 2022.

The bookstore located at 1305 University Ave. made the announcement via social media. According to its website, Varsity will no longer be buying back textbooks, selling e-books or renting course material.

The bookstore will offer discounts on all merchandise. Customers will get 40% off clothing, caps, gifts and decor, art supplies and other retail merchandise. Graduation regalia (cap, gown, tassel, stole and honor cords) is 25% off and diploma frames are 10% off.

The website says all sales are final and cannot be combined with other coupons or discounts.

The bookstore is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Varsity is closed on Sundays.

