Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

American Airlines reveals privacy door suites

American Airlines has revealed new premium suites with privacy doors.
American Airlines has revealed new premium suites with privacy doors.(American Airlines via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - American Airlines is giving its long-haul fleet a makeover.

The airline is adding new premium suites with privacy doors on all of its Airbus long-range aircraft and Boeing Dreamliners.

American says the new suites will have more personal space, direct aisle access, seats that can lie flat, and will include a chaise lounge option.

The airline also plans to add more premium economy seating to its long-haul planes.

Premium economy allows for double the amount of in-seat storage space and has larger in-seat screens as well as head-rest wings for more privacy.

American Airlines says it hopes to make the upgrades available to customers starting in late 2024.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Authorities respond to a shooting at the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo in Amarillo, Texas on Monday...
Gunman shoots 3 at Texas fair before being shot by deputies
After more than 80 years serving Texas Tech and the Lubbock community, Varsity Bookstore...
Varsity Bookstore to close after more than 80 years
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Katherine Carrillo, Muhannad Abdel-Raouf, Almazen Abdel-Raouf
3 charged after child in diaper found in 100-degree heat

Latest News

The Artemis 1 rocket stands ready on Launch Pad 39-B at the Kennedy Space Center, Friday, Aug....
NASA tries fueling moon rocket in test, but leak reoccurs
FILE - MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell speaks to reporters outside federal court in...
Lindell sues to recover cellphone seized by FBI agents
A woman looks at her water-damaged belongings after flooding caused by Hurricane Fiona tore...
Puerto Ricans desperate for water after Fiona’s rampage
FILE - Window air conditioning units sit in windows in New York. In a major action to address...
Senate ratifies international climate deal on refrigerants