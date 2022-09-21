Clovis police investigating deadly shooting near Missouri Street

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police are investigating a deadly shooting after a hospital called dispatch about a man who was brought-in and later died from a gunshot wound.

According to officials, on Wednesday, September 21,at around 3:06 a.m., Clovis Police Department Dispatch received a 911 call from Plains Regional Medical Center.

The dispatch was told that a man had been brought into the emergency room having suffered gunshot wounds who was later identified as 48-year-old Joe Suniga.

Suniga later died from his injuries.

According to the release, Clovis police responded to the hospital where they found people who were associated in the shooting, including Suniga but have not said if there are any suspects.

The scene of the crime has been found in a home near Missouri Street.

The homicide is still under investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.

