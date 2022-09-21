Judge Hernandez campaigning for re-election

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County Justice of the Peace Aurora Chaides Hernandez will run for another term on the bench.

She is the first and longest-serving Hispanic person to hold judicial office in the county. She has served on the bench since 1994. The National Association of Counties recognized Judge Hernandez and Lubbock County’s other Justices of the Peace for their work on strengthening service for residents.

Judge Hernandez also serves as the chair for the Combest Community Health Center which focuses on health care for low-income families.

She will be on the November ballot running against republican Frank Gutierrez.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.