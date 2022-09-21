Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Judge Hernandez campaigning for re-election

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County Justice of the Peace Aurora Chaides Hernandez will run for another term on the bench.

She is the first and longest-serving Hispanic person to hold judicial office in the county. She has served on the bench since 1994. The National Association of Counties recognized Judge Hernandez and Lubbock County’s other Justices of the Peace for their work on strengthening service for residents.

Judge Hernandez also serves as the chair for the Combest Community Health Center which focuses on health care for low-income families.

She will be on the November ballot running against republican Frank Gutierrez.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Crane hits transmission line North I-27 and Loop 289
Power restored to 6,263 customers after crane hits transmission line
Authorities respond to a shooting at the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo in Amarillo, Texas on Monday...
Gunman shoots 3 at Texas fair before being shot by deputies
The Wichita Falls Police Department said they responded to three separate fentanyl-related...
13-year-old dies from suspected fentanyl overdose, police say
A Muleshoe man died after another vehicle crashed into his, causing a rollover.
Muleshoe man dies in Sunday evening rollover

Latest News

Judge Hernandez is campaigning for reelection
Judge Hernandez is campaigning for her reelection to the bench
City recognizes '555 Foundation'
Lubbock City Council recognizes ‘555 Foundation’
Three people injured in Texas fair shooting
Three people injured in Tri-State Fair shooting
Three Freckled Farm Girls wall decor sign
Three Freckled Farm Girls community center opens in Shallowater