KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Oscar

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Oscar, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a five-year-old pit mix. The animal shelter found him June 27 living in poor conditions.

He was physically in bad shape, but has bounced back and loves life. He’s a gentle dog, gets along well with other dogs and is great on a leash. He’s also up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Nova.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.