Lubbock City Council recognizes ‘555 Foundation’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The “555 Foundation” was recognized by the Lubbock City Council for its work to protect the city’s first responders in a special session today.

Mark Hill, the father of the late firefighter Eric Hill, accepted the honor.

Lieutenant Eric Hill died in January 2020 while responding to a car crash on north I-27. Hill was struck by a vehicle driving southbound that failed to drive in a single lane, veering to the left onto the median and northbound lanes striking Hill, fellow firefighter Matthew Dawson, and LPD officer Nicholas Reyna.

The truck flipped onto its roof and came to a rest in a field east of the northbound access road.

Reyna was pronounced dead at the scene while Hill and Dawson were taken to the hospital where Hill died a short time later.

Since then, his mother and father have focused on first responder safety and driver education to prevent similar incidents. The “555 Foundation” is holding a rally in a couple of weeks at the South Plains Mall to promote its cause.

