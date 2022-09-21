Local Listings
Man indicted after bringing BB gun to Covenant Health

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Brandon Davis, 38, was indicted by a Lubbock Grand Jury for aggravated assault after bringing a BB gun to Covenant Health Hospital.

Police reveal man had BB air pistol after reports of person with gun at Covenant Health

Lubbock police arrested a man after reports of a person with a gun at Covenant Health Tuesday afternoon.

Brandon Davis, 38

Around 1:30 p.m. on July 19, LPD responded to a civil disturbance at Covenant involving Davis who was an employee. Police say Davis was involved in an argument with other employees. He then left and returned with what was believed to be a handgun and began pointing it at another employee who then tackled him and held him until police arrived.

The hospital was placed on a brief lockdown before police took Davis into custody.

On Tuesday, September 20, Davis was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Davis is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

As of now a trial date has not been set.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

