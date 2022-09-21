Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Man who posed as high school student pleads guilty to production of child pornography

24-year-old Tyler Patrick Brown
24-year-old Tyler Patrick Brown(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 24-year-old man accused of engaging in multiple relationships with high school girls in the Lubbock, Abilene and San Angelo areas pleaded guilty to production and attempted production of child pornography Tuesday.

Tyler Patrick Brown faces 15 to 30 years in prison, five years to life of supervised release and must register as a sex offender.

Investigators say Brown communicated with high school girls through social media and provided them with gifts, money and alcohol in exchange for sexual favors. Law enforcement seized a 12-second video recorded on a cellphone showing one of the underage victims performing oral sex on Brown, according to court documents.

Brown admitted to producing the video and enticing the young girl to engage in sexual acts.

Court documents state shortly after Brown connected with the victim he regularly sent her small amounts of money via Venmo from Oct. 2021 to Jan. 2022. Brown also purchased alcohol and THC candy for the victim.

Brown will be rearraigned on Monday, Sept. 26 at 2:00 p.m.

PREVIOUS STORY: FBI searching for victims of accused child predator in Lubbock

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Authorities respond to a shooting at the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo in Amarillo, Texas on Monday...
Gunman shoots 3 at Texas fair before being shot by deputies
After more than 80 years serving Texas Tech and the Lubbock community, Varsity Bookstore...
Varsity Bookstore to close after more than 80 years
Katherine Carrillo, Muhannad Abdel-Raouf, Almazen Abdel-Raouf
3 charged after child in diaper found in 100-degree heat
41-year-old Gabriel Lopez (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
Man pleads guilty to manslaughter charge from 1998

Latest News

UMC’s East Tower will become the new UMC Children’s Hospital, a free-standing hospital for...
UMC Children’s Hospital to expand to meet growing need
UMC’s East Tower will become the new UMC Children’s Hospital, a free-standing hospital for...
UMC Children's Hospital expansion
39th Annual Children's Miracle Network Telethon on KCBD
39th Annual Children’s Miracle Network telethon starts Wednesday
On Daybreak Today
Wednesday morning top stories: Clear bag policy, beer sales at South Plains Fair