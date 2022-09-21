Local Listings
NASA broadcasting asteroid redirect Monday

NASA will broadcast its first asteroid redirect on Monday. The DART spacecraft will smash into...
NASA will broadcast its first asteroid redirect on Monday. The DART spacecraft will smash into a small asteroid to alter its orbit.(NASA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(CNN) - NASA will broadcast its first attempt to modify the orbit of an asteroid on Monday.

The Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART, will target a small asteroid called dimorphos.

NASA plans to use DART to smash head-first into the asteroid with the hope that it will slow it down and keep it from colliding with a larger asteroid.

NASA said there is no way for either asteroid or any material released by the collision to pose a threat to Earth.

DART is focused on real-world testing of how to protect Earth from actual threats.

NASA said being able to redirect asteroids that could potentially pose a threat in the future will be a major step forward for its planetary defense programs.

