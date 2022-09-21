Pedestrian seriously injured, struck by vehicle in Downtown Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Downtown Lubbock.

The crash happened at the intersection of Texas Ave. and Broadway St. just after 3 p.m.

Officials with the Lubbock Police Department Police Desk say the pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center.

Emergency first responders are on the scene. Motorists are urged to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story.

