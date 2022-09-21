Local Listings
Pedestrian seriously injured, struck by vehicle in Downtown Lubbock

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Downtown Lubbock at Texas Ave. and Broadway Street on Sept. 21,...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Downtown Lubbock at Texas Ave. and Broadway Street on Sept. 21, 2022.(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Downtown Lubbock.

The crash happened at the intersection of Texas Ave. and Broadway St. just after 3 p.m.

Officials with the Lubbock Police Department Police Desk say the pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center.

Emergency first responders are on the scene. Motorists are urged to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

