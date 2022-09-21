Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Roosevelt teen treated for rare cancer at UMC Children’s Hospital

Emma Gast completes her treatment for a rare cancer at UMC Children's Hospital
Emma Gast completes her treatment for a rare cancer at UMC Children's Hospital(Source: UMC Health System)
By Kase Wilbanks
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One year after a cancer diagnosis that only a handful of people get, 13-year-old Emma Gast is making less frequent visits to UMC Children’s Hospital, where she found care for the rare disease.

“It was usually when I was running. I would feel a really sharp pain down my shoulder blade, up into my neck and then it would just be hard to breathe,” Emma said.

The 8th grader had just joined the Roosevelt Cross Country team and thought the intense sport was the cause of the pain.

“I remember she didn’t want to run cross country, so I had to visit with her and her mom,” Coach Kim Clemmons said. “She was there maybe a few days a week and started having some kind of chest pains. Mom took her to the doctor, and it kind of just escalated so quickly.”

Her mom, Lacey, believes if it wasn’t for Coach Clemmons’ encouragement to join the team, the discovery of Emma’s cancer may not have happened as soon as it did.

The Gast family sought answers to Emma’s pain from their pediatrician, Dr. Tammy Camp.

“We went and just had a quick X-ray at UMC,” Aaron Gast, Emma’s dad, said. “They were able to find a fist-size tumor in her chest, which restricted her airway a little bit. That’s what started everything and then it just went downhill from there.”

Dr. Kishor Bhende is Emma’s pediatric oncologist at the UMC Cancer Center. He said further testing showed the cancer was primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma.

“In the United States, there are somewhere between 8,000 to 12,000 children from the age of birth to 18 that are diagnosed with cancer,” Bhende said. “Out of that, the diagnosis, what Emma has, every year probably about less than 20 children get diagnosed with this, which is very, very rare.”

While she said she was terrified of what was to come, Lacey told KCBD they decided to trust the advice from Dr. Camp to stay at UMC Children’s Hospital for treatment.

“She encouraged us to stay in Lubbock at UMC because they’re part of a national oncology group,” Lacey said. “They follow the same roadmap, same procedures, same medications, we would have just been further away from home. She encouraged us to stay here with our support system and we trusted her to do that. [Emma] started her chemo almost immediately and she did five days of chemo. She was at the hospital for six days and then we came home for 14 days. Then we started the process all over again for six cycles so it was pretty intense. There was a lot of ER visits and doctor’s visits in between.”

Emma said it was hard to be at the hospital so much for the treatments but she was helped through it by doctors, nurses and staff.

“They were very supportive and just encouraging through it all, and really helped me get through it, especially the child life specialists,” Emma said.

Dr. Behnde said the treatments for such an aggressive cancer are intensive and toxic and sometimes life threatening so it was important for the Gast family to be together. Having the ability to find such care near their home was a plus.

“They get treated near their home,” Dr. Behnde said. “It would be a difficult situation in a case where they have to go somewhere else. They would to travel a long distance and treatments are long and complicated, which can be very difficult situation for the family. We are very proud of the services what we provide and what we can do for these children with the help of the hospital and the Children’s Miracle Network, which provides us support.”

Because of the Children’s Miracle Network, which funds services like child life specialists and the Ronald McDonald room at UMC Children’s Hospital, Emma and her parents said they were able to feel a sense of normalcy in the hospital environment.

“I’m so grateful that [Dr. Camp] encouraged us to stay in Lubbock and we got the care exactly what Emma needed and what we needed,” Lacey said.

Dr. Behnde said Emma is in remission and will do well long-term.

“Thank you for your donations and support,” Emma said. “This really helps children like me and without this hospital I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

To donate to the Children’s Miracle Network at UMC Children’s Hospital, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Authorities respond to a shooting at the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo in Amarillo, Texas on Monday...
Gunman shoots 3 at Texas fair before being shot by deputies
After more than 80 years serving Texas Tech and the Lubbock community, Varsity Bookstore...
Varsity Bookstore to close after more than 80 years
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Katherine Carrillo, Muhannad Abdel-Raouf, Almazen Abdel-Raouf
3 charged after child in diaper found in 100-degree heat

Latest News

The injury for Kolbi Ramos was unthinkable. She was airlifted to UMC for what turned out to be...
CMN Miracle: Kolbi Ramos loses family but stays strong
Laikyn and Lorelei entered the world 12 weeks early, two weeks after losing their home in a fire.
Lubbock twins home and healthy after 65-day stay at UMC Children’s NICU
KCBD CMN Special 2022
KCBD Noon Notebook: Addiction Recovery at TTU, Dr. Carl Anderson
Noon Notebook: Addiction Recovery at Texas Tech University with Prof. Carl Anderson