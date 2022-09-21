Local Listings
‘Stranger Things’ home featured on Zillow Gone Wild

Slate from "Stranger Things" Season 4
Slate from "Stranger Things" Season 4(Netflix/MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you’re familiar with the fictional rural town of Hawkins, Indiana, then you will surely know the latest home on Zillow Gone Wild.

The Byers home, featured on the popular Netflix series, “Stranger Things,” is up for sale in Fayetteville, Georgia -- not Indiana. The listing price -- $300,000.

The three-bedroom two-bathroom home boasts 1,846 square feet on 6.17 acres with remnants from the science fiction thriller left behind (you’ll see what we mean by thumbing through the photos).

If you’re interested in purchasing the home, or you just want to relive moments from when Will was sucked into the Upside Down, you can find the full listing on Zillow.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

