Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Summer weather persists despite cold front

Some cooler air is moving into the South Plains tomorrow. A weak cold front will bring...
Some cooler air is moving into the South Plains tomorrow. A weak cold front will bring northerly winds, a few clouds, and a slight drop in area temperatures on Thursday.(KCBD, John Robison)
By John Robison
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some cooler air is moving into the South Plains tomorrow. A weak cold front will bring northerly winds, a few clouds, and a slight drop in area temperatures on Thursday.

The front will move into the northern communities early tomorrow and move across most of the viewing area by afternoon. A few clouds will be possible along and behind the front, but rain is not likely.

As for the temps, I expect the central South Plains, including Lubbock to see the afternoon highs remain in the mid-80s and cooler temperatures to the north. However, the southern communities will see only a slight drop in the afternoon highs with Seminole eastward to Snyder likely to remain around 90 to 92 degrees.

As for the weekend, sunny and hot Saturday and breezy and cooler on Sunday with temps back in the mid-80s.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Authorities respond to a shooting at the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo in Amarillo, Texas on Monday...
Gunman shoots 3 at Texas fair before being shot by deputies
After more than 80 years serving Texas Tech and the Lubbock community, Varsity Bookstore...
Varsity Bookstore to close after more than 80 years
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Katherine Carrillo, Muhannad Abdel-Raouf, Almazen Abdel-Raouf
3 charged after child in diaper found in 100-degree heat

Latest News

The final day of Summer with a cold front on the way
KCBD Weather at Noon - 9/21/2022
Good Day Lubbock Weather - 09/21/22
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Wednesday, Sept. 21
Tuesday's high temperatures will be similar to yesterday, peaking about five to ten degrees...
Summer weather for Summer’s end
Daybreak Today Weather - 09/21/22
Daybreak Today Weather - Wednesday, Sept. 21