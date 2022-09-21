Summer weather persists despite cold front

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some cooler air is moving into the South Plains tomorrow. A weak cold front will bring northerly winds, a few clouds, and a slight drop in area temperatures on Thursday.

The front will move into the northern communities early tomorrow and move across most of the viewing area by afternoon. A few clouds will be possible along and behind the front, but rain is not likely.

As for the temps, I expect the central South Plains, including Lubbock to see the afternoon highs remain in the mid-80s and cooler temperatures to the north. However, the southern communities will see only a slight drop in the afternoon highs with Seminole eastward to Snyder likely to remain around 90 to 92 degrees.

As for the weekend, sunny and hot Saturday and breezy and cooler on Sunday with temps back in the mid-80s.

