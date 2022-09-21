Summer weather for Summer’s end

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today is the recognized final day of Summer. The Autumnal Equinox is tomorrow. It marks the beginning of Fall. Right on cue, a cold front is on the way.

Tomorrow’s equinox, the point the sun is directly over the equator, is the official start of Fall. The length of night and day is nearly equal.*

Summer’s End

This last day of Summer will be very summer-like. It will be sunny, with a few clouds, and gain a bit breezy. The afternoon will be hot with highs five to ten degrees above average for the date.

The past several days I’ve been mentioning two cold fronts. They are still on the way. I still don’t expect dramatic change with either.

Cold Front #1

The first front arrives tomorrow morning. It will bring very little cooling. Thursday’s highs will range from the mid-80s in the northwest to the low 90s in the southeast. It is possible our far southeastern communities will have highs in the mid-90s.

Lubbock will rebound to about 90 degrees Friday. Another mostly sunny and somewhat breezy day.

Game Day

Saturday is shaping up as the hottest day of this week, and next. Lubbock-area highs are likely to hit the low 90s, perhaps the mid-90s. Hot for Game Day. If you’ll be outside, remember to use sunscreen, wear clothing that shades your skin and head, and stay hydrated.

Cold Front #2

The second of the two cold fronts is anticipated early Sunday. It, too, will bring only a slight drop in temperature. Highs Sunday will range from the low 80s in the northwest to the low 90s in the southeast. Highs Monday will be a little cooler.

Sunday’s front may bring some brief light rain to the area Sunday and Monday. The chance of measurable rain, however, is really slim.

Following this second front our mornings will get at least a little chilly. I expect lows in the 50s Monday through Wednesday of next week.

$5,000 First Freeze Contest

*Equinox is Latin for equal. It refers to the time from sunrise to sunset and sunset to sunrise being equal at this time. While close, that isn’t actually the case. For more on the Autumnal Equinox, which is tomorrow at 8:03 PM our time, and why day and night are not really equal on this date, see this article: https://www.timeanddate.com/calendar/september-equinox.html

