Three people injured in Tri-State Fair shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Rangers are investigating a shooting that injured three people at the Tri-State Fair in Amarillo on Monday night.

According to the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting initially began as a fight. When deputies went to break it up one man ran away, pulled a gun, and began shooting. A deputy, a firefighter, and a bystander were transported to the hospital after the attack and are expected to be okay.

A Potter County Sheriff’s Deputy returned fire and shot the suspect. The suspect is currently in the hospital with critical injuries.

The Texas Rangers are currently investigating the shooting as a standard procedure after Deputies use lethal force.

