Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Three people injured in Tri-State Fair shooting

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Rangers are investigating a shooting that injured three people at the Tri-State Fair in Amarillo on Monday night.

According to the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting initially began as a fight. When deputies went to break it up one man ran away, pulled a gun, and began shooting. A deputy, a firefighter, and a bystander were transported to the hospital after the attack and are expected to be okay.

A Potter County Sheriff’s Deputy returned fire and shot the suspect. The suspect is currently in the hospital with critical injuries.

The Texas Rangers are currently investigating the shooting as a standard procedure after Deputies use lethal force.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Crane hits transmission line North I-27 and Loop 289
Power restored to 6,263 customers after crane hits transmission line
Authorities respond to a shooting at the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo in Amarillo, Texas on Monday...
Gunman shoots 3 at Texas fair before being shot by deputies
The Wichita Falls Police Department said they responded to three separate fentanyl-related...
13-year-old dies from suspected fentanyl overdose, police say
A Muleshoe man died after another vehicle crashed into his, causing a rollover.
Muleshoe man dies in Sunday evening rollover

Latest News

Three Freckled Farm Girls wall decor sign
Three Freckled Farm Girls community center opens in Shallowater
Three Freckled Farm Girls
Three Freckled Farm Girls community center
After more than 80 years serving Texas Tech and the Lubbock community, Varsity Bookstore...
Varsity Bookstore to close after more than 80 years
Varsity bookstore closing
Varsity Book Store is closing down after decades of helping Tech Students