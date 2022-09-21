UMC Children’s Hospital to expand to meet growing need

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - UMC Children’s Hospital is expanding to meet the growing need - from Newborn and Neonatal to Pediatrics, Operating Rooms to Intensive Care Units - UMC’s East Tower will become the new UMC Children’s Hospital, a free-standing hospital for Children and Families.

1st Floor: Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

2nd Floor: Newborn Care

3rd Floor: Pediatric Floor and Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU)

4th Floor: Pediatric Operating Rooms, GI Lab and Procedural Area

Advanced Integrated Operating Rooms and Robotic Surgical Care

UMC Children’s Hospital will also include:

Ronald McDonald Room

Child Life Play Areas

Children’s Playroom

Teen Room

