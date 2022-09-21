Local Listings
UMC Children’s Hospital to expand to meet growing need

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - UMC Children’s Hospital is expanding to meet the growing need - from Newborn and Neonatal to Pediatrics, Operating Rooms to Intensive Care Units - UMC’s East Tower will become the new UMC Children’s Hospital, a free-standing hospital for Children and Families.

  • 1st Floor: Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)
  • 2nd Floor: Newborn Care
  • 3rd Floor: Pediatric Floor and Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU)
  • 4th Floor: Pediatric Operating Rooms, GI Lab and Procedural Area
  • Advanced Integrated Operating Rooms and Robotic Surgical Care

UMC Children’s Hospital will also include:

  • Ronald McDonald Room
  • Child Life Play Areas
  • Children’s Playroom
  • Teen Room

