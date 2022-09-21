Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

US Embassy in Cuba to process full immigrant visas in 2023

FILE - Tourists ride classic convertible cars beside the U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba, on Oct....
FILE - Tourists ride classic convertible cars beside the U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba, on Oct. 3, 2017.(AP Photo/Desmond Boylan, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Wednesday that the U.S. Embassy in Cuba will begin processing full immigrant visas in early 2023, making it easier for Cubans to reunite with family members in the United States.

The embassy in Havana had last processed full immigrant visas in 2017. The U.S. government will also stop requiring Cubans seeking visas in family preference categories to travel to Georgetown, Guyana, for their interviews.

Additional government personnel will staff the embassy to handle the visa requests. The added personnel are part of the commitment stemming from the resumption of the Cuban Family Reunification Parole program last month. The 2007 program enables U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents to apply for their family members in Cuba to come to the U.S. sooner than conventionally allowed.

Under accords with Cuba, the U.S. has committed to ensuring the legal migration of at least 20,000 Cubans annually, not including immediate relatives of U.S. citizens.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Authorities respond to a shooting at the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo in Amarillo, Texas on Monday...
Gunman shoots 3 at Texas fair before being shot by deputies
After more than 80 years serving Texas Tech and the Lubbock community, Varsity Bookstore...
Varsity Bookstore to close after more than 80 years
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Katherine Carrillo, Muhannad Abdel-Raouf, Almazen Abdel-Raouf
3 charged after child in diaper found in 100-degree heat

Latest News

Russia's war is about 'extinguishing Ukraine's right to exist,' President Joe Biden said at the...
Biden: Russia ‘shamelessly violated’ UN Charter in Ukraine
Thomas James (T.J.) Patterson died September 21, 2022, at age 85.
Pioneer, former councilmember T.J. Patterson dies at age 85
The Washington Monument was vandalized Tuesday night. Workers are shown Wednesday trying to...
Washington Monument vandalized
The Washington Monument was vandalized Tuesday night. Workers are shown Wednesday trying to...
RAW: Workers clean Washington Monument vandalism
FILE - A driver delivers 8,500 gallons of gasoline at an ARCO gas station in Riverside, Calif.,...
US gas prices tick up, ending 99-day streak of lower costs