Wednesday morning top stories: Clear bag policy, beer sales at South Plains Fair

On Daybreak Today,

Clear bag policy, beer sales at South Plains Fair

For the first time ever the fair will implement a clear bag policy and sell beer

The South Plains Fair opens Friday

Read more about the expected changes here: South Plains Fair implements clear bag policy, beer sales

$11 million gift to Texas Tech Athletics from two former students

Part of the money will go towards a new football center and the end zone at the Jones

The rest will be used to upgrade the Rocky Johnson Softball Field

Details here: Texas Tech Athletics gifted $11 million by two former red raiders

Fed expected to raise rates

The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates again today to help slow inflation

The key short term rate could go up by three quarters or one full percentage point

Read more here: High inflation in sight, Fed to signal more rate hikes ahead

