1 dead after Central Lubbock shooting

Lubbock police responded to a fatal shooting in the 1500 block of 50th Street on Wednesday,...
Lubbock police responded to a fatal shooting in the 1500 block of 50th Street on Wednesday, Sept. 22.(Peyton Toups, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An investigation has been launched by the Lubbock Police Department after a Wednesday night shooting in Central Lubbock.

Police were called at 11:02 p.m. Wednesday to the 1500 block of 50th street. The only information police have released is one person is dead.

There is no word on how many people were involved or if any suspects are being sought by authorities.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

