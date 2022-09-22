Local Listings
2 injured in crash on 50th and University

LPD and LFR are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on 50th and University Avenue.
LPD and LFR are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on 50th and University Avenue.(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD and LFR are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on 50th and University Avenue.

Lubbock PD received the call around 3:22 p.m. PD confirms that the victims sustained minor and moderate injuries. They could not confirm if anyone has been transported to the hospital at this time.

The west bound lanes of 50th street are being diverted as the scene is cleared. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

This story is developing.

