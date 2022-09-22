Bryce Ramirez returns to Raiderland after surgeries due to compound fracture

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech linebacker, Bryce Ramirez is back home. Raiderland gave him a warm welcome home. Ramirez fractured his left leg during the North Carolina State game last Saturday but after two surgeries in Raleigh, he is back in Lubbock.

Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Raider Red, and The Masked Rider welcomed him at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport with signs. Ramirez says that Red Raider fans helped him through his recovery.

“I am excited to be home, excited to see everybody. I just want to say thank you to everyone for all the prayers and support it meant a lot ‘cause it defiantly gets lonely in the hospital room but all the prayers and support defiantly helped uplift my spirits,” said Ramirez.

Not only did Bryce receive love and support from Red Raider, but North Carolina State’s head coach also check on him while he was recovering from surgery. Coach McGuire says the team is happy to have him home before the big game against Texas on Saturday.

North Carolina State's head coach visiting Bryce in the hospital (KCBD)

“It going to be good for his teammates to see him you know they love him and he is one of those guys I mean he is truly a great teammate. So, I know they will be excited to see him,” McGuire said.

Now, Ramirez is set to begin physical therapy once doctors and athletic trainers clear him. He shared a tweet shortly after his plane landed saying “Glad to be back in the 806!! But enough about me we got a game to win this Saturday! LETS GO!!”

TTU plays the University of Texas at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 24 in Lubbock at the Jones AT&T Stadium.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.