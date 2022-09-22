Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Clovis PD looking for two persons of interest after early morning murder

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, NEW MEXICO (KCBD) - The Clovis Police Department is searching for two people wanted for questioning regarding a murder that took place early Wednesday morning.

Police are looking for two men, Aaron Garcia and Victor Corral, whom they consider to be persons of interest in the shooting death of 48-year-old Joe Suniga.

If you know where Garcia or Corral are, you are encouraged to reach out to the Clovis Police Department.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Authorities respond to a shooting at the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo in Amarillo, Texas on Monday...
Gunman shoots 3 at Texas fair before being shot by deputies
After more than 80 years serving Texas Tech and the Lubbock community, Varsity Bookstore...
Varsity Bookstore to close after more than 80 years
Katherine Carrillo, Muhannad Abdel-Raouf, Almazen Abdel-Raouf
3 charged after child in diaper found in 100-degree heat

Latest News

Clovis police are looking for two people who are suspected to have knowledge of a deadly...
Clovis police arrest man involved in deadly shooting near Missouri Street
Children's Miracle Network
KCBD covers the Children's Miracle Network
Kolbi Ramos
Kolbi Ramos
In remembrance of the sacrifice of the brave Americans who lost their lives in defending our...
Lubbock remembering those who served in Vietnam at memorial traveling wall