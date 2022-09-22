Clovis PD looking for two persons of interest after early morning murder

CLOVIS, NEW MEXICO (KCBD) - The Clovis Police Department is searching for two people wanted for questioning regarding a murder that took place early Wednesday morning.

Police are looking for two men, Aaron Garcia and Victor Corral, whom they consider to be persons of interest in the shooting death of 48-year-old Joe Suniga.

If you know where Garcia or Corral are, you are encouraged to reach out to the Clovis Police Department.

