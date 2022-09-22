Coronado High School continues special Homecoming week tradition

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Coronado High School held a Homecoming tradition for its special education students on Thursday. The tradition was started nine years ago by Noah Sifrit. His father, Bruce Sifrit said the idea started at dinner.

“We asked him, ‘who you’re going to ask to homecoming?’ he said, ‘I don’t really have anyone in mind, but there’s a young person that I think would really love it.’ And so instead of just asking one we just brainstormed and said, ‘we’ll ask all.’”

The Sifrits made baskets and mums for all 16 special needs girls that year, and since then, the school adopted the tradition.

“They’ve incorporated a lot of the cheerleaders, the pom, the band, football players,” Sifrit said, “It’s really grown with support.”

Julie Sifrit, Noah Sifrit’s mother, said they are very proud of the tradition their son started.

“I mean, it brings the whole school together. Makes everybody feel happy,” Julie Sifrit said. “And I mean, we need that in the world right now.”

Thursday, the teams greeted the students with carnations and mums, followed by a homecoming proposal. Leandra Armenta is one of the special education students. She said she and her classmates were so happy and were jumping around after the ceremony.

“It makes me feel happy. Happy and awesome,” Armenta said.

Armenta is a senior at Coronado and an honorary cheerleader. She will be cheering at the football game on Friday. Alongside her will be senior cheerleader Jayce Guerra. Guerra said she loves this tradition because it spreads joy throughout the school and brings everyone together.

“Just coming together is something that’s really important to all of us not just seniors, but even as seniors, it just feels more special because it’s like, this is what I’ve done and I’ve seen myself do all these things,” Guerra said.

The goal of the tradition is to make everyone feel included.

“Communities that don’t normally touch, finally coming together and just being a school. Just togetherness and happiness. I feel like for me if I was them, it would just be so special,” Guerra said. ”Finally receiving something that like otherwise you don’t know if you’d get.”

Coronado will play Caprock High School at Lowrey Field Friday at 7 p.m.

