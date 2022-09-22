Encompass Health and TTU Men’s Basketball join forces to celebrate National Rehabilitation Week

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - South Plains Rehabilitation Hospital staff is celebrating National Rehabilitation Week September 19-23, 2022. This year’s theme is “The Art of Rehabilitation”.

On Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 1:00 pm, the Texas Tech Men’s Basketball team visited the South Plains Rehabilitation Hospital staff and patients to help celebrate the staff’s dedication and success.

“The event was to recognize the importance of rehabilitation in healthcare and the successes of occupational, physical and speech therapy as well as the care of our rehabilitation nurses and our entire rehabilitation team through National Rehabilitation Week,” said Ronald Loweke, MHA, CSSGB, CPHQ, Chief Executive Officer. “We were so honored to have Texas Tech’s basketball team at our hospital today to visit with our patients to lift their spirits and to instill encouragement into their rehabilitative journey. Many of our patients’ families told me this is the first time in a long time they saw their loved ones smile and laugh since being hospitalized.”

Celebrations during National Rehabilitation Week are meant to promote the power of rehabilitation, highlight the capabilities of people in need of rehabilitation care, and recognize the professionals who provide the services to the community.

