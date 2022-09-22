The first cold front of Fall

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today is the first day of Fall. Right on schedule, the arrival of the first of two cold fronts which have been in our forecast. This front doesn’t bring much of a change. There is, however, the second cold front on the way.

A few clouds accompanied the arrival of the front this morning. Winds shifted to the north and became breezy at about 10 to 20 mph.

A few clouds may linger this afternoon, but otherwise it will be sunny with diminishing wind speeds. It won’t be as hot, but don’t expect a significant drop in temperature.

Highs will mostly be in the 80s. That’s a little cooler, but still a bit above average for the first day of Autumn. Highs near 90 to the low 90s remain possible over the far southeastern viewing area.

Under a clear sky and with a light breeze tonight will get a little chilly. Lows will range from the low-50s in the northwestern viewing area to the low-60s in the southeast.

After a bit of a chill early, tomorrow we once again warm to above average for the start of Fall. Lubbock will rebound to about 90 degrees. The day also will be mostly sunny and somewhat breezy.

Another clear and somewhat chilly night will follow. Saturday will start sunny and cool with lows mostly in the 60s.

The hottest afternoon of this week, and the next, will be Saturday. Lubbock will peak in the low 90s. The southeastern viewing area likely the mid-90s. If you’ll be outside, remember to use sunscreen, wear clothing that shades your skin and head, and stay hydrated.

The Second Cold Front of Autumn

The second of the two cold fronts will arrive early Sunday. It, too, will bring only a slight drop in temperature. Highs Sunday will range from the low 80s in the northwest to the low 90s in the southeast.

More Fall-like temperatures will follow the second cold front of Autumn, which arrives Sunday. (KCBD First Alert)

Highs in the 80s are expected next week. Lows, however, will be in the 50s. Chilly early mornings, warm afternoons.

The outlook for rain, since my last update, has not changed. There may be a few brief light rain showers Sunday into Tuesday but the chance of measurable rain is quite slim.

