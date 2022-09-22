Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Tigger

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Tigger, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a 4-year-old pit mix. He arrived at the shelter as a stray on March 17.

Tigger is a sweet, gun guy and the life of the party. He’s friendly and gets along well with dogs and people. He’s also up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Nova.

