Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Man wins $3M lottery prize 3 years after his brother won $1M

Danny Mudd decided to take the one-time cash payout option of $1,875,000 before taxes.
Danny Mudd decided to take the one-time cash payout option of $1,875,000 before taxes.(Virginia Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING, Va. (Gray News) – A man in Virginia is celebrating after a big win playing a lottery scratcher game – but it’s not the first time his family has seen good fortune.

In 2019, Terry Mudd won $1 million playing a Virginia Lottery scratcher game.

Not to be outdone, his brother Danny Mudd recently bought a scratch-off ticket and won the $3 million top prize.

“I couldn’t believe it!” Danny Mudd told lottery officials as he claimed his prize.

Danny Mudd decided to take the one-time cash payout option of $1,875,000 before taxes.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet,” he said. “I’m just smiling!”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Downtown Lubbock at Texas Ave. and Broadway Street on Sept. 21,...
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Downtown Lubbock
Lubbock police responded to a fatal shooting in the 1500 block of 50th Street on Wednesday,...
Burglary suspect shot and killed in Central Lubbock
The injury for Kolbi Ramos was unthinkable. She was airlifted to UMC for what turned out to be...
CMN Miracle: Kolbi Ramos loses family but stays strong

Latest News

GHGA is recalling the products over possible listeria contamination.
Some vegetable products sold at Kroger recalled over possible listeria contamination
The flight into the eye of Hurricane Fiona took place Tuesday morning.
An inside look: Plane flies through eye of Hurricane Fiona
In this photo provided by the South Ukraine nuclear power plant, a crater left by a Russian...
In Ukraine, Russia presses military and political campaigns
FILE - Stephen Ayres, who pleaded guilty in June 2022 to disorderly and disruptive conduct in a...
Jan. 6 hearing witness avoids jail time for Capitol riot
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is pictured in this photo from Sept. 9, 2018.
FTC says Bezos, Jassy must testify in probe of Amazon Prime