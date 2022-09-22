Market Street and Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages team up to host tailgate event ahead of Texas Tech gameday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Market Street and Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages are hosting a pop-up tailgate event on Friday, September 23 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in honor of the upcoming football game between Texas Tech and Texas. The event will be in front of Market Street on 19th Street and Quaker Avenue.

Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages will have a food truck serving free sliders and Coca-Cola samples to guests as they come into the store. Complete with cornhole, the tailgate event will also have a prize wheel where guests can win mini footballs, United/Market Street gift cards, jerseys, and more.

Guests who participate by stopping by the food truck will also be able to grab coupons for Coca-Cola products inside the store.

The United Family is excited to join Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages in providing a fun event for guests as they stock up for tailgates and get ready for kick-off between Texas Tech and Texas on Saturday.

