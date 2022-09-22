Midland County Sheriff’s deputy fired after use of force incident

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A deputy with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office has been fired following an investigation into a use of force incident.

This is according to a release from Midland County.

Sheriff Criner fired Juan Alcaraz after being made aware of a use of force incident that occurred prior.

On September 13, 2022, a use of force incident occurred involving Deputy Alcaraz. An administrative investigation was immediately started once the sheriff’s office learned of the incident.

This incident does not represent our core values as an organization,” Criner said in a statement. “We hold ourselves to a higher standard. We are committed to the prevention of crime and protection of life and property.”

During the administrative investigation, it was found that due to the seriousness of the incident, it was given to the Texas Rangers to conduct a criminal investigation.

The Texas Rangers found that his force was not justified and charged him with aggravated assault by a public servant.

He was then arrested by the Texas Rangers and booked into the Midland County Detention Center.

