Mother of 13-year-old fentanyl victim makes a stand

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The mother of a 13-year-old who passed away from a fentanyl overdose is now standing up against this fentanyl crisis the community is facing.

“It’s hard to be strong in this. This is one of the most difficult things I shouldn’t have to be burying my baby ..None of us should.”

13-year-old Kaysen Villareal lost his life this past weekend from an apparent fentanyl overdose.

His mother Brandi says, he was staying the night at a friend’s house on Saturday when it happened. But it wasn’t until Sunday morning that she got the call that would change her life forever.

“My 15-year-old son Jason calls me and I told him I’m in church, so he texted me and said, I needed to answer the phone immediately because something was wrong with my 13-year-old. Then he sent me a screenshot of a picture that some kids had posted on Snapchat of my kid laying dead in an apartment.”

Kaysen is now among 18 deaths just this year in Wichita Falls caused by a fentanyl overdose and 3 of those deaths, including Kaysen, happened just this past weekend.

“Everybody loved Kaysen, he was amazing, he had a smile that would light the whole world, you couldn’t stay mad at him, he would give you that little side ways smile and it was a wrap. He didn’t deserve this and neither did any of the other kids and people that’s died from this. He was 13, he would’ve been 14 on October 7th, his life was just beginning.”

Brandi has now made it her mission to not let her son die in vain. She is even teaming up with Silvia Martinez the mother of 19-year-old victim, Alize Martinez.

“No matter what it is, what it takes we’re going to fight, and we’re going to try and get parents to come together in this town. We have to get educated, we have to make a stand for these babies because if we don’t make a stand. We’re going to keep losing them. That was 3 deaths this weekend, my baby being the youngest one, Kaysen didn’t deserve this nobody deserves it.”

If you are interested in supporting the family you can visit their Gofundme account. Funeral proceedings will begin with the visitation Friday, September 23 from 6-8 p.m. at Owens and Brumley with the funeral following at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, September 24 at City Hope Church.

