Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

WATHC: Red Raider Bryce Ramirez is back in Lubbock

By Pete Christy
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Red Raider Bryce Ramirez returned to Lubbock this morning.

Red Raider officials, Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Raider Red & the Masked Rider were at the Airport to welcome him back home.

Ramirez suffered a left lower leg fracture in Saturday’s game at North Carolina State.

He had two successful surgeries in Raleigh and was able to fly home this morning to continue his road to recovery.

Keep praying for Bryce Ramirez.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Downtown Lubbock at Texas Ave. and Broadway Street on Sept. 21,...
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Downtown Lubbock
Lubbock police responded to a fatal shooting in the 1500 block of 50th Street on Wednesday,...
Burglary suspect shot and killed in Central Lubbock
The injury for Kolbi Ramos was unthinkable. She was airlifted to UMC for what turned out to be...
CMN Miracle: Kolbi Ramos loses family but stays strong

Latest News

Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez welcomed home
Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez welcomed home
Texas Tech students cheering on the Red Raiders
Red Raiders vs. Longhorn game sold-out: Texas Tech Athletics warns fans about ticket scams
Tickets for the Big 12 opener between Texas Tech and Texas are officially sold out for Saturday
Texas Tech Announces Sellout for Texas Game
Source: KCBD Video
End Zone Team of Week: Lubbock Cooper Pirates