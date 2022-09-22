Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Start of the fall season featuring more heat

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cold front this morning brought us slight and very brief heat relief, but the summer-like temps return for the weekend.

3-day forecast
3-day forecast(KCBD)

A cool and clear evening ahead of us, although overnight lows will be a bit warmer than average for this time of year. An overnight low of 62 degrees in Lubbock with clear skies, light winds.

The warmth kicks in again tomorrow thanks to a strong breeze bringing in warmer, drier air. Highs tomorrow will be in the lower to mid-90s. Clear, sunny skies and breezy winds from the southwest around 15 mph.

No significant rain in the forecast through the weekend, however a cold front will drop temps a few degrees on Sunday. Saturday will be around 10 degrees warmer than average with a high of 93 degrees. A very warm Texas Tech vs. Texas game at the Jones. If you are headed out make sure to drink plenty of water and grab the sunscreen. This weekend will feature sunny skies and breezy winds around 10-15 mph.

Very little change expected through the next workweek- highs in the mid to upper 80s, with cooler nights with lows in the 50s. Our dry pattern continues through next week.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police responded to a fatal shooting in the 1500 block of 50th Street on Wednesday,...
Burglary suspect shot and killed in Central Lubbock
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Downtown Lubbock at Texas Ave. and Broadway Street on Sept. 21,...
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Downtown Lubbock
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
The injury for Kolbi Ramos was unthinkable. She was airlifted to UMC for what turned out to be...
CMN Miracle: Kolbi Ramos loses family but stays strong

Latest News

It's a chance to win $5,000! Get the contest details and how you can enter in the Contest...
The first cold front of Fall
KCBD Midday Weather Update - 09/22/22
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Thursday, Sept. 22
Good Day Lubbock Weather - 09/22/22
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Thursday, Sept. 22
Daybreak Today Weather - Thursday, Sept. 22
Daybreak Today Weather - Thursday, Sept. 22