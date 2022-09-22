Start of the fall season featuring more heat

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cold front this morning brought us slight and very brief heat relief, but the summer-like temps return for the weekend.

3-day forecast (KCBD)

A cool and clear evening ahead of us, although overnight lows will be a bit warmer than average for this time of year. An overnight low of 62 degrees in Lubbock with clear skies, light winds.

The warmth kicks in again tomorrow thanks to a strong breeze bringing in warmer, drier air. Highs tomorrow will be in the lower to mid-90s. Clear, sunny skies and breezy winds from the southwest around 15 mph.

No significant rain in the forecast through the weekend, however a cold front will drop temps a few degrees on Sunday. Saturday will be around 10 degrees warmer than average with a high of 93 degrees. A very warm Texas Tech vs. Texas game at the Jones. If you are headed out make sure to drink plenty of water and grab the sunscreen. This weekend will feature sunny skies and breezy winds around 10-15 mph.

Very little change expected through the next workweek- highs in the mid to upper 80s, with cooler nights with lows in the 50s. Our dry pattern continues through next week.

